WWE superstar Big Show joins All Elite Wrestling

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) announced the signing of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Paul Wight — also known as the “Big Show” — with the company.

AEW Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan confirmed the development.

Welcome to @AEW, @PaulWight! Watch #AEWDynamite tonight for more info on Paul’s arrival here, and for more info on our new show AEW Dark: Elevation! It will be streaming soon every Monday night on AEW YouTube! pic.twitter.com/z5BaztjfF3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 24, 2021

A statement by the company mentioned that veteran will have an “extensive role” to play.

“As 2021 shapes up to be the year for AEW’s biggest shows yet, today the promotion announced that wrestling legend Paul Wight signed a long-term deal, adding yet another universally regarded name to AEW’s roster of stars, legends, and upcoming talent,” the statement read.

“Wight will have an extensive role within AEW, and on top of his return to the ring, he will serve as a commentator on AEW’s newest show, AEW Dark: Elevation.”

Wight added that praised on AEW’s skills of grooming its talent.

“It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” he said. “AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”

During his time with the WWE, Wight became five-time world champion and was the runner-up twice in the Royal Rumble match. He also won the tag team championships eight time in his career.

The Big Show is not the only former WWE superstar signed by the company.

Cody Rhodes and his brother Dustin along with Arn Anderson, Chris Jericho and Jack Swagger are also working for the brand.