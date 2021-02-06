Pakistan Super League releases official anthem for sixth edition

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) launched the official anthem for its sixth edition on Saturday.



Titled Groove Mera, the song was sung by Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal, pop singer Aima Baig and rappers Young Stunners.

The mega cricket tournament starts on February 20 in Karachi. Reigning champions Karachi Kings face 2019 winners Quetta Gladiators in the opening game.

“The 30-day 34-match tournament will close with the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22. This is the first time Lahore hosts the final since 2017,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced last month. “To safeguard the integrity of PSL 2021 and to ensure the health and safety of all participants in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the PCB will hold matches in Karachi and Lahore only.”

The PCB has also decided to allow fans to watch matches at the stadium. However, the stadiums will host only 20% of their capacity.

Around 7,500 ticketed spectators will be allowed inside the National Stadium per match day, while some 5,500 will be admitted to the Gaddafi Stadium.