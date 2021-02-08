Pakistan-born Somy Ali went to India to ‘marry Salman Khan’

Pakistan-born American actress Somy Ali has said that she moved to India from Miami in 1991 because she wanted to marry Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Ali was 16 when she watched Salman Khan’s Maine Pyar Kiya in 1991 and decided “I have to marry this guy,” she said in an interview with Bombay Times.

She has worked with Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Sunil Shetty and other Indian actors in several films in the 90s. Ali said she was born in Pakistan and lived here for a few years before moving to the US.

The actress did her last film with Om Puri in 1997 and left India. She said she had no interest in pursuing a film career because her only goal was to marry Salman Khan.

About her relationship with other Bollywood actors, she said she found Chunky Pandey “hilarious” and Saif Ali Khan “funny”.

Ali also spent time with Shetty in acting classes.