Mortal Kombat: Here’s what we liked about the action-packed trailer

The trailer for the fantasy action movie Mortal Kombat was released recently and earned favourable reviews. The film, which will be a reboot of the original series, will release on April 16 across theatres and can be streamed on HBO Max.

We take a look at several moments which has hyped the fans.

Scorpion battles Sub Zero: The scene will be an interesting watch given that the two are worlds apart from each other. One kills with freezing powers while the other can set opponents on fire. It remains to be seen how the beloved characters turn out when fire and ice meet each other.

Mileena in the spotlight: The cannibalistic half-sister of protagonist Kitana (who has not been shown openly in the trailer) will be getting screen time of her own.

She is seen travelling along in a desert what we can presume heading into the Mortal Kombat tournament. The knife-wielding character is as deadly as they come and we would like to see more of her.

Brutality and fatalities: Violence is an essential part of the Mortal Kombat franchise and the video game gained notoriety in that aspect.

The film is produced by James Wan, who has previously worked on the grisly Saw franchise and he seems to be keen on retaining the flavour of the original games in his adaptation.

The movie will include signature movies as protagonist Liu Kang was seen using his powers to perform dragon fatality.

Jax losing his limbs: Major Jackson Briggs is an interesting character in the Mortal Kombat franchise given that he is a major character in the games. His movie debut turned out to be a debacle with Mortal Kombat: Annihilation turning out to be a pretty poor one. The film takes a look at how he was left with no arms and he got bionic ones.

Who is Cole Young? The writers have included a fresh character named Cole Young into the mix. However, not much has been revealed about him except for a birth mark of the Mortal Kombat symbol on his upper chest.