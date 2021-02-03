Fantastic Beasts shooting shut down after cast member contracts coronavirus

Warner Bros has shut down filming for Fantastic Beasts 3 after a cast member contracted a new strain of the coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The entertainment company neither officially confirmed the news, nor did it name the cast member who caught the virus that emerged in South Africa a few weeks ago.

British stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Calum Turner and Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp, are among the cast.

The production is shut down only for those who can’t be filmed, the UK-based tabloid quoted an insider as saying. The source said the cast member who caught the virus was “someone who can’t be replaced”.

“All production of the film set for Fantastic Beasts 3 has been shut down,” the source was quoted as saying. “We don’t know when we will be back.”