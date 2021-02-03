Wednesday, February 3, 2021  | 19 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Fantastic Beasts shooting shut down after cast member contracts coronavirus

The cast member is 'irreplaceable'

SAMAA | - Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Feb 3, 2021 | Last Updated: 12 mins ago
Fantastic Beasts shooting shut down after cast member contracts coronavirus

Picture: Warner Bros

Listen
Warner Bros has shut down filming for Fantastic Beasts 3 after a cast member contracted a new strain of the coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday. The entertainment company neither officially confirmed the news, nor did it name the cast member who caught the virus that emerged in South Africa a few weeks ago. British stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Calum Turner and Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp, are among the cast. The production is shut down only for those who can’t be filmed, the UK-based tabloid quoted an insider as saying. The source said the cast member who caught the virus was “someone who can’t be replaced”. “All production of the film set for Fantastic Beasts 3 has been shut down," the source was quoted as saying. "We don't know when we will be back.”
FaceBook WhatsApp
Fantastic Beasts Warner Bros.

Warner Bros has shut down filming for Fantastic Beasts 3 after a cast member contracted a new strain of the coronavirus, the Daily Mail reported Wednesday.

The entertainment company neither officially confirmed the news, nor did it name the cast member who caught the virus that emerged in South Africa a few weeks ago.

British stars Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne, Calum Turner and Mads Mikkelsen, who replaced Johnny Depp, are among the cast.

The production is shut down only for those who can’t be filmed, the UK-based tabloid quoted an insider as saying. The source said the cast member who caught the virus was “someone who can’t be replaced”.

“All production of the film set for Fantastic Beasts 3 has been shut down,” the source was quoted as saying. “We don’t know when we will be back.”

 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Fantastic Beasts, Fantastic Beasts 3, Fantastic Beasts and where to find them, Fantastic Beasts cast, Fantastic Beasts the crimes of Grindelwald
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Bakhtawar Bhutto shares pictures of her mehndi dress
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar's wedding
Everything you need to know about Bakhtawar’s wedding
What's the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
What’s the Urdu poetry on Bakhtawar’s mehndi dress about?
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Sarah Khan regrets playing the weak woman in Mere Bewafa
Anuskha, Virat share first picture of daughter Vamika
Anuskha, Virat share first picture of daughter Vamika
Abrar ul Haq's new song is all about Imran Khan
Abrar ul Haq’s new song is all about Imran Khan
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Sanam Saeed asks her fans all the right questions
Sania Mirza can't live 'with or without' Shoaib Malik
Sania Mirza can’t live ‘with or without’ Shoaib Malik
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share
Zaid Ali and wife have some good news to share
Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passes away
Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passes away
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.