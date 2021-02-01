Edge wins WWE Royal Rumble 2021 match on return

WWE legendary superstar Edge won the 2021 men’s Royal Rumble match on Sunday.

The “Rated R Superstar” entered the contest at number one and outlasted 29 other superstars to win his second Royal Rumble match. It is his second Royal Rumble match win, with the previous taking place in 2010.

The 11-time champion eliminated Randy Orton, Braun Strowman, and Seth Rollins on his road to victory. The hall of famer has been guaranteed a championship fight against WWE Champion Drew McIntyre or the WWE SmackDown Universal Champion Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania 37.

Big E Langston, Damian Priest, and Braun Strowman eliminated four superstars each.

On the other hand, SmackDown’s Bianca Belair won the women’s Royal Rumble match with four eliminations to her name.

In other contests on the night, Drew McIntyre successfully retained his WWE Championship against the returning Bill Goldberg whereas Roman Reigns defeated Kevin Owens in a brutal Last Man Standing match to defend his WWE Universal Championship.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Asuka and Charlotte Flair to become the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship whereas Sasha Banks retained her WWE SmackDown women’s title against Carmella.