Dia Mirza to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi: report

Saturday, February 13, 2021  | 29 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Posted: Feb 13, 2021
Indian actress Dia Mirza is going to tie the knot with his boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, Indian Express reported Saturday. According to the report, the Sanju actress will get married in Mumbai in the presence of her family and close friends. Vaibhav, an Indian businessman, and Diya have been dating for the past couple of months but kept their relationship private. “It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” a source told the Indian daily. She was previously married to Sanhil Sangha but parted ways with him after five years of marriage.
Dia Mirza India

Indian actress Dia Mirza is going to tie the knot with his boyfriend Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, Indian Express reported Saturday.

According to the report, the Sanju actress will get married in Mumbai in the presence of her family and close friends.

Vaibhav, an Indian businessman, and Diya have been dating for the past couple of months but kept their relationship private.

“It’s going to be a simple, extremely private ceremony at home,” a source told the Indian daily.

She was previously married to Sanhil Sangha but parted ways with him after five years of marriage.

 
