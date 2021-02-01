Anuskha, Virat share first picture of daughter Vamika

Actor Anushka Sharma and husband Virat Kohli have shared the first picture of their daughter Vamika with their fans.

Anushka put up a picture on her social media accounts showing the couple holding their daughter.

We have lived together with love , presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one , Vamika ❤️ has taken it to a whole new level !

Tears , laughter , worry , bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes ! pic.twitter.com/pOe2GQ6Vxi — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) February 1, 2021

“Tears, laughter, worry, bliss – emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes,” she wrote.

She thanked her fans for their wishes, prayers, and good energy.

Kohli wrote “my whole world in one frame” on the post.

A baby girl was born to the couple on January 11.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together last year in August. Recently, Sharma said in an interview that she will be resuming her work after her delivery.

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.