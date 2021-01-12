WWE superstar Drew McIntyre tests positive for coronavirus

Tuesday, January 12, 2021  | 27 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Photo Courtesy: WWE/Twitter

The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced that its superstar Drew McIntyre has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The sports-entertainment company made the announcement on its website. “Drew McIntyre has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been placed in quarantine,” the organisation stated. It is yet to announce further details. The WWE Champion was preparing to defend his title against legendary superstar Bill Goldberg in a singles match at the upcoming Royal Rumble event on January 31.
