Watch Kinza Hashmi’s Leaked Video — for all the right reasons

What would you do if your fiance asked for nudes?

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 21 mins ago
Watch Kinza Hashmi’s Leaked Video — for all the right reasons

Photo: Leaked Video/YouTube

Kinza Hashmi’s Leaked Video has been released on YouTube.

But before you think it’s about her without her clothes on, spare some time to actually watch the 13-minute short film directed by Aabis Raza released on YouTube today, January 8, 2021.

Everyone likes a director who takes on “social issues” but if we were to weigh up Aabis Raza for this film, he is worth his weight in Bitcoin gold.

Why? Everyone talks about social issues but the work generally produced does not go beyond divorce or extra marital affairs. A real social issue in Pakistan is doxxing, short of ‘dropping docs’ and that is what the sensationally and ever so cleverly titled short film is called.

Doxxing is short for “dropping docs” or documents and has become one of the most feared cyber crimes in Pakistan. Hareem Shah, Sarmad Khoosat, Qandeel Baloch and Marvi Sirmed have all been victims alongside countless women who we never hear about. In the sobering tale of Leaked Video, Raza takes on the classic paramour’s demand for a nude video from his fiancé.

The short film, produced by Elements Prime, is a must-watch for Pakistani women, not only for its clever twist in the end but also as a reminder that revenge porn is a very real phenomenon.

Leaked Video’s producer Dr Akbar Yezdani says they have been approached by Indian entertainment website Bollywood Hungama that wants to share the film on its platform.

