Monday, January 11, 2021
Samaa TV
Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma welcome baby girl

Mother and baby doing well, says Kohli

Posted: Jan 11, 2021
Congratulations are in order for cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma. A baby girl was born to the couple on Monday. The news was announced by Kohli on social media. "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon," his Twitter post read. "Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our life." ♥️ pic.twitter.com/js3SkZJTsH— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 11, 2021 The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together last year in August. Recently, Sharma said in an interview that she will be resuming her work after her delivery. Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.
Congratulations are in order for cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma.

A baby girl was born to the couple on Monday. The news was announced by Kohli on social media.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon,” his Twitter post read. “Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our life.”

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together last year in August. Recently, Sharma said in an interview that she will be resuming her work after her delivery.

Kohli and Sharma tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.

 
