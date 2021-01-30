Saturday, January 30, 2021  | 15 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Entertainment

Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passes away

She was the mother of actor Shaan Shahid

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 31, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passes away

Photo: Shaan Shahid Official/Facebook

Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passed away on Saturday, her son Shaan Shahid confirmed.

Neelo began her career with Bhowani Junction in 1956. She was 12 years old at the time.

Born to a Christian family in Sargodha’s Bhera town, she was named Cynthia Alexander Fernandes.

She adopted the name of Abida Riaz after her marriage with director Riaz Shahid.

“It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator,” Shaan wrote on Twitter. “May ALLAH bless her.”

Some of Neelo’s famous movies include Zarqa, Do Rastey and Ghoonghat.

