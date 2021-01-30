Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passes away

Veteran Pakistani actress Neelo passed away on Saturday, her son Shaan Shahid confirmed.

Neelo began her career with Bhowani Junction in 1956. She was 12 years old at the time.

Born to a Christian family in Sargodha’s Bhera town, she was named Cynthia Alexander Fernandes.

She adopted the name of Abida Riaz after her marriage with director Riaz Shahid.

“It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator,” Shaan wrote on Twitter. “May ALLAH bless her.”

Some of Neelo’s famous movies include Zarqa, Do Rastey and Ghoonghat.