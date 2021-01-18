Veena Malik’s ex-husband moves Islamabad court to take children’s custody

Asad Khattak, the former husband of Pakistani actor Veena Malik, has filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking the custody of their two children.

In his petition filed Monday, Khattak said a court in Dubai had ordered that the children could not be shifted elsewhere. He said his former wife took their children to Pakistan with the help of Pakistani officials.

The IHC has sought replies from the ministries of interior and foreign affairs about who helped Veena bring the children to Pakistan.

The interior secretary has been instructed to send his representative to the court on February 4.

Khattak and Malik tied the knot in 2013. She got a divorce from Khattak in 2017.