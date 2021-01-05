Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Trailer out for Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia’s Tandav

It has amassed 15 million views in a day

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Trailer out for Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia’s Tandav

Photo: Amazon Prime

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia’s new political drama Tandav was released Monday. It crossed 15 million views on YouTube in just one day.

The cast of the Amazon original includes Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni.

The trailer gives a glimpse into Samar Pratap Singh’s life (played by Saif), who will do anything to become the prime minister after his father Devki Nandan’s (Dhulia) death. But he faces tough competition from his mother Anuradha (Kapadia).

The show is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to premiere on January 15.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Dimple Kapadia Saif Ali Khan Tandav
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tandav, Amazon prime, show, Amazon original, Bollywood
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
In a first, Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife discusses their divorce
In a first, Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife discusses their divorce
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked
PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
2020 was the year of bedroom pop in Pakistan
2020 was the year of bedroom pop in Pakistan
Ertugrul’s Ibn Arabi actor wants to work with Feroze Khan
Ertugrul’s Ibn Arabi actor wants to work with Feroze Khan
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.