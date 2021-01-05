Trailer out for Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia’s Tandav

The trailer of Saif Ali Khan and Dimple Kapadia’s new political drama Tandav was released Monday. It crossed 15 million views on YouTube in just one day.

The cast of the Amazon original includes Sunil Grover, Gauhar Khan, Tigmanhsu Dhulia, Kumud Mishra, Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub and Anup Soni.

The trailer gives a glimpse into Samar Pratap Singh’s life (played by Saif), who will do anything to become the prime minister after his father Devki Nandan’s (Dhulia) death. But he faces tough competition from his mother Anuradha (Kapadia).

The show is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It is set to premiere on January 15.