Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Salman Khan confirms Radhe’s release in theatres

Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff will be seen in key roles

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Salman Khan confirms Radhe’s release in theatres

Photo: AFP

Salman Khan has promised a theater release of his latest flick Radhe.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020. But it was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdowns.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Khan said the movie will hit theatres this Eid.

The film co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and co-produced by Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

Khan shared the news with his fans, saying he wanted to help film exhibitors and theater owners.

“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all theatre owners… it’s a big decision to make during these times,” the actor said on Instagram.

“I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.”

Khan, however, called for utmost care and precautions to keep the audience safe.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Salman Khan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Salman Khan, Radhe, release, theatres
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi over 'dirty', 'vulgar' conversation
Hareem Shah slaps Mufti Qavi over ‘dirty’, ‘vulgar’ conversation
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
Sajal Ali is reportedly shooting for Jemima Khan’s film
TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series
TikTok star Hareem Shah to debut in web series
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Chacha Pakistani is our new prime minister — on TikTok
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Sajal Ali is part of Jemima Khan’s upcoming romantic comedy
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Teaser out for Parineeti Chopra’s The Girl On The Train
Veena Malik’s ex-husband moves Islamabad court to take children’s custody
Veena Malik’s ex-husband moves Islamabad court to take children’s custody
Netflix announces movie slate for 2021
Netflix announces movie slate for 2021
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
‘Dil Na Umeed To Nahin’ will address child abuse, trafficking
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife
Riz Ahmed reveals how he met his wife
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.