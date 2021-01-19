Salman Khan confirms Radhe’s release in theatres

Salman Khan has promised a theater release of his latest flick Radhe.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in May 2020. But it was delayed because of the coronavirus lockdowns.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Khan said the movie will hit theatres this Eid.

The film co-stars Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda. It is directed by Prabhu Deva and co-produced by Salman Khan Films, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.

Khan shared the news with his fans, saying he wanted to help film exhibitors and theater owners.

“Sorry it has taken me a long time to revert to all theatre owners… it’s a big decision to make during these times,” the actor said on Instagram.

“I understand the financial problems that the theatre owners/exhibitors are going through and I would like to help them by releasing Radhe in theatres.”

Khan, however, called for utmost care and precautions to keep the audience safe.