Rupert Grint might be returning to Harry Potter franchise

British actor Rupert Grint, who played the iconic Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has said he might return to any future Potter movies.

In an interview with Comicbook, the actor said that he would never say “absolutely no” to the character because the Potter films played a big role in his life.

“I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” he said. “I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.”

Grint debuted with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) when he was just 11. He featured in all eight Harry Potter installments, alongside lead actor Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger).

His role as Harry’s best friend, a pure-blood, poor wizard known for his mischievous adventures and witty jokes, was widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

For now, Grint is gearing up for the release of Servant’s second season, an American television series. It will premiere on January 15.

The series concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. It is the third highest-grossing film series of all time, with worldwide earnings of $7.7 billion.