Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Rupert Grint might be returning to Harry Potter franchise

Grint believes 'Never say never'

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Rupert Grint might be returning to Harry Potter franchise

Photo: AFP

British actor Rupert Grint, who played the iconic Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter films, has said he might return to any future Potter movies.

In an interview with Comicbook, the actor said that he would never say “absolutely no” to the character because the Potter films played a big role in his life.

“I don’t know. I mean, never say never,” he said. “I would never say, ‘Absolutely no.’ It was a huge part of my life and I’m very fond of that character and their stories. So yeah, I mean, I’d be up for it at the right time. I don’t know what capacity that would be, but yeah, we’ll see.” 

Grint debuted with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) when he was just 11. He featured in all eight Harry Potter installments, alongside lead actor Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) and Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger).

His role as Harry’s best friend, a pure-blood, poor wizard known for his mischievous adventures and witty jokes, was widely acclaimed by fans and critics alike.

For now, Grint is gearing up for the release of Servant’s second season, an American television series. It will premiere on January 15.

The series concluded with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 in 2011. It is the third highest-grossing film series of all time, with worldwide earnings of $7.7 billion.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
harry potter
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
In a first, Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife discusses their divorce
In a first, Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife discusses their divorce
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked
PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
2020 was the year of bedroom pop in Pakistan
2020 was the year of bedroom pop in Pakistan
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.