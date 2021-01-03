PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has approached several social media platforms to block the trailer of film Lady of Heaven.

The Authority announced the move in a January 3 press release and said it has asked social media platforms to remove trailers of the movie, which it has deemed “sacrilegious”.

The film is about an Iraqi child who learns the importance and power of patience. After losing his mother, he finds himself in a new home, where his loving grandmother narrates the historical story of Lady Fatima (AS) and how her suffering as the first victim of terrorism spun out of control into the 21st century.

The PTA has identified 336 URLs so far with promos and teasers of the film and reported them to different platforms.

The movie has yet to be released but has been completed. It has been written by Sheikh Al-Habib and directed by Eli King.

According to executive producer Husaain Ashmere, in accordance with Islamic tradition, during the making of the film no individual represented a Holy Personality.

“There are 250 films on Jesus Christ, 120 films on Moses, 80 about the other prophets, 40 films on Buddha and nine films on Mary, there are none about the life of Lady Fatima (AS), the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH),” he told Deadline.

The film has been criticised in Iran by the secretary of the country’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani. He called it divisive.