Saturday, January 2, 2021  | 17 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Priyanka’s The White Tiger to premier on Netflix Jan 22

The film is based on Aravind Adiga's novel

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Priyanka’s The White Tiger to premier on Netflix Jan 22

Photo: Netflix

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao’s The White Tiger is set to premiere on Netflix on January 22.

The Netflix original is based on Indian author Aravind Adiga’s debut novel with the same name. The film is co-produced by Priyanka and American filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Adarsh Gourav, the young Indian actor, singer and songwriter, is playing the lead role in the movie.

The movie, according to Netflix, tells the story of a driver who “uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur”.

FaceBook WhatsApp
netflix Priyanka Chopra
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra Jonnas, Rajkummar Rao, Netflix India
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
In a first, Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife discusses their divorce
In a first, Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife discusses their divorce
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Former WWE superstar Luke Harper passes away aged 41
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father
Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey
Akshay Kumar is going to Rajasthan to become Bachchan Pandey
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.