Priyanka’s The White Tiger to premier on Netflix Jan 22

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao’s The White Tiger is set to premiere on Netflix on January 22.

The Netflix original is based on Indian author Aravind Adiga’s debut novel with the same name. The film is co-produced by Priyanka and American filmmaker Ava DuVernay.

Adarsh Gourav, the young Indian actor, singer and songwriter, is playing the lead role in the movie.

The movie, according to Netflix, tells the story of a driver who “uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and become an entrepreneur”.