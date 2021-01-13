Netflix announces movie slate for 2021

For the first time ever, Netflix has given the world a sneak peek backstage, showing us what is in the pipeline for the year. The world’s largest entertainment company promises a new film each week, featuring an exciting cast from around the globe. It released the list of films on its website Wednesday.

The upcoming films will be featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock, Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Gal Gadot, Dave Bautista, Naomi Watts, Jake Gyllenhaal and others.

Here are some of the films we are particularly looking forward to:

The Girl On The Train

Parineeti Chopra, who made her debut in 2011 in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, joins Aditi Rao Hydari, Kirti Kulhari and Avinash Tiwary in this nail-biting murder mystery. It will be aired on February 26. Meera (Chopra) watches a couple during her daily train commutes and fantasizes about their lives, until something out of the ordinary catches her off-guard.

“There is plenty to relate to – rejection, loneliness, voyeurism, daily commutes on which we see and don’t see things,” Director Ribhu Dasgupta said of the film.

The White Tiger

Adarsh Gourav plays Balram Halwai, the driver of Rajkummar Rao (Ashok) and Priyanka Chopra-Jonas (Pinky). He realizes his masters will put their own interests even above his very life and so he must fend for himself. The film is based on Aravind Adiga’s New York Times bestseller and 2008 Man Booker prizewinner. It will be released on January 22.

Blonde

Director and writer Andrew Dominik brings five-time Pulitzer finalist Joyce Carol Oates to the screen with a story that has fascinated media and society for the last seven decades. It is a fictional account of the private life of Marilyn Monroe.

The New Yorker called the myth of Monroe “special because it combines three feminine personae”.

“First, there is Norma Jeane Baker, normal girl, an illegitimate child, she longs for Daddy, family, education and her first memories are of sitting rapt in a dark theatre, the Church of Hollywood, where she goes to worship stars instead of saints,” it wrote.

“The second is Marilyn Monroe, the pinup, bombshell and movie goddess. She is the artificial creation of the Hollywood studio system.

“The third, the Blonde, is a symbol, the pure and virginal creature of fairy tales and religious parables. In popular culture and advertising, she stands for the upper-class, tidy, and stainless existence.”

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

This re-make of Nickeloden’s Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will bring back the 1990s TV favorite. The Ninja Turtles face their greatest challenge yet, the logline tells us, when a mysterious stranger arrives from the future with a dire warning of a terrifying alien species – the Kraang!

The release date has not been announced yet.

Fear Street Trilogy

Another throwback to the 1990s, this film series is based on RL Stine’s best-selling horror series. A group of teenagers discover that mysterious occurrences that have plagued their town for generations may be connected and that they may be the next victims.

The release date has not been announced yet.