Mehwish Hayat shares a special message on her 33rd birthday

Actress Mehwish Hayat celebrated her 33rd birthday with family and friends Wednesday and gave a special message to her fans.



The Chhalawa actress thanked her fans for their “wonderful” wishes and said that she missed out on many little joys of life due to heavy workload in 2020.



“As I turn 33, the past year gave me an opportunity to reflect, assess my life and see what really matters to me,” Hayat said in an Instagram post. “Work has been so full on, I’d forgotten the simple pleasures in life; getting my mother oiling my hair , beating my brothers and Nephew at video games, watching Netflix with my sister – all things that I’d missed. Believe me nothing in life is as important as family.”



Talking about the stereotypes associated with women and their age, Hayat said that they should live their lives on their own terms.

“Let’s not let society dictate the way we want to lead our life,” she said. “It is possible for a girl in her early 30s to be totally happy without being married and with children. It’ll happen when it will and not to some prescribed timetable.”



She touched upon the importance of social media, saying that it has “democratised” the freedom of speech, but has also become a convenient way of spreading false information.



“Social media is great. It has really democratised freedom of speech like nothing else. But some have taken it as a licence to abuse and bully others. Others see it as an excuse to spread fake news and malicious gossip. Wiki giving my age does not make it true!



Hayat also believes that a nation’s success lies in supporting each other and not bringing anyone down.



“Let’s not knock but support each other,” she said. “We have this culture of bringing each other down. This has to stop if we are to succeed as a nation. Let’s understand that we are in this together and my success, or anyone else’s, is something of pride for every Pakistani.”

