Thursday, January 21, 2021  | 6 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Khalilur Rehman Qamar to now host a current affairs show

Writer brings his controversial style to TV

Posted: Jan 21, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khalilur Rehman Qamar to now host a current affairs show

Photo: Krqofficial/Instagram

Khalilur Rehman Qamar is set to host a TV talk show, which is scheduled to be launched later this month.

The writer shared a teaser of the show on his Instagram handle Thursday.

Qamar has written five films and 14 TV dramas. Pyarey Afzal (2013), Sadqay Tumhare (2014) and Mere Paas Tum Ho (2019) were his most popular dramas.

His name is regularly tied to misogynistic controversies.

In January 2021, rumors circulated of Qamar marrying actress Eshal Fayaz. While she denied the rumors professionally and courteously, Qamar’s said he didn’t want his name associated with such “second-rate women”.

A few days later, Qamar’s first wife, Rubi Naz, confirmed on a TV show that the writer had in fact married Fayaz.

Two months later, the writer went on air on Neo News to discuss the Aurat March. He used abusive language for co-panelist Marvi Sirmed and termed the Aurat March slogan (Mera Jism Meri Marzi) “obscene and vile”.

Sirmed’s personal cell phone number and email address were leaked online after the show was recorded.

After the show was aired, Geo TV terminated its contract with Qamar. He was also fined Rs500,000 by Pemra.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar
 
