Friday, January 1, 2021  | 16 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15

It is directed by Renuka Shahane, produced by Ajay Devgn

Posted: Jan 1, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15

File photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Kajol’s first Netflix original is set to premiere on the video-streaming service on January 15, she confirmed Friday.

Starring Kajol and Mithali Palkar, the upcoming Netflix movie tells the story of three women “who dance to their own beat”.

“Tribhanga matlab tedhi-medhi, crazy, but sexy. Tribhanga, premieres 15 January, only on Netflix,” Kajol said in an Instagram post.

In an Instagram live session earlier, the actor had called her Netflix original an “interesting story about three women”.

“I had a great time doing the film,” she had said.

The film has been directed by actor Renuka Shahane and produced by Kajol’s husband Ajay Devgn.

MOST READ
