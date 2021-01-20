Wednesday, January 20, 2021  | 5 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
Entertainment

Is The Rock going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

WWE can make it possible

Posted: Jan 20, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 20, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Is The Rock going to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania?

Photo: Hobbs & Shaw / YouTube

Listen
WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has said that he wants to face his cousin Dwayne Johnson, also known by his ring name The Rock, at the WrestleMania 39. “We’ll go to Hollywood for [WrestleMania] 39 and I think it just makes sense,” Reigns told WWE on FOX, expressing his wish to face the people’s champion at the WrestleMania. Johnson and Reigns have made a couple of appearances in WWE ring but they haven’t had a single’s match. Reigns had also made an appearance in The Rock’s Hobbs & Shaw movie in 2019. “He’s the biggest box office attraction for the big screen,” Reigns was quoted as saying. So, to be able to take that and match it up with the biggest box office attraction in sports entertainment, I think some magic would be made.” The match between the two hasn’t been finalized but it’s possible if the WWE management wants so. Because Johnson doesn’t have any problems with facing his cousin at the wrestling’s mega event. In an interview last year, Johnson said if he ever made a comeback to WWE at WrestleMania, he would face Reigns. “You know, you and I have talked about this and it’s so funny how a lot of people always say, well, if you ever go back to WrestleMania who would be the opponent that you would face?” Johnson said. “Feels like the one that would make sense right would be Roman,” he added.
Dwayne Johnson wwe

HOME  
 
 
