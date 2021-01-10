Sunday, January 10, 2021  | 25 Jamadilawal, 1442
Imran Khan is a very kind, polite person: Ertugrul actor

Says PM Khan is a close friend of President Erdogan

Imran Khan is a very kind, polite person: Ertugrul actor

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “very kind” and “polite” person, said an Ertugrul actor after meeting the Pakistani premier. “Imran Khan is a very kind and polite person and also a very close friend of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Celal Al, who played Abdur Rehman Ghazi in Ertugrul told Anadolu Agency. The actor said he loved Pakistan and he was warmly welcomed here. Celal was among the Turkish media personalities who met PM Khan at his office in Islamabad on Thursday. During their visit to Islamabad, Turkish director Kemal Tekden and his team discussed a joint-project between Pakistan and Turkey. The drama series Turk Lala will tell the story of Abdur Rehman Peshawari who left his studies to take part in the Balkan war to help Turkey. “Actors from Pakistan and Turkey will work on this series which will largely shoot in Turkey,” Anadolu quoted director Tekden as saying.
Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “very kind” and “polite” person, said an Ertugrul actor after meeting the Pakistani premier.

“Imran Khan is a very kind and polite person and also a very close friend of our President Recep Tayyip Erdogan,” Celal Al, who played Abdur Rehman Ghazi in Ertugrul told Anadolu Agency.

The actor said he loved Pakistan and he was warmly welcomed here.

Celal was among the Turkish media personalities who met PM Khan at his office in Islamabad on Thursday.

During their visit to Islamabad, Turkish director Kemal Tekden and his team discussed a joint-project between Pakistan and Turkey.

The drama series Turk Lala will tell the story of Abdur Rehman Peshawari who left his studies to take part in the Balkan war to help Turkey.

“Actors from Pakistan and Turkey will work on this series which will largely shoot in Turkey,” Anadolu quoted director Tekden as saying.

 
