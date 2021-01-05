Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Hadiqa Kiani to make her acting debut with Raqeeb Se

Nauman Ejaz, Sania Saeed, Iqra Aziz are co-stars

SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: Instagram/@hadiqakianiofficial

Singer and songwriter Haqiqa Kiani is all set to make her acting debut with upcoming drama serial Raqeeb S.

Veteran actors Nauman Ejaz and Sania Saeed and rising stars Iqra Aziz and Faryal Mehmood are also part of Raqeeb Se’s cast. Kiani shared the poster and a teaser on her Instagram and expressed gratitude towards her fans and the team alike.

Kiani assured her fans that Raqeeb Se is not like other projects. She also remarked that the chador-clad, grief-stricken woman in the poster is her.

“And yes, the person in the poster and the teaser is me. More info and clips will be coming your way soon,” she said.

Earlier in September, Faryal Mehmood had announced Kiani’s acting debut on social media and expressed her excitement to be working with her.

“The biggest surprise yet! Hadiqa Kiani’s acting debut in Raqeeb Se,” said Mehmood in an Instagram post. She added that everyone would get to see Kiani in a new avatar.

“I’m telling you she’s here to rule! Shout out to this beautiful soul.”

Aziz had also confirmed that she would be a part of Raqeeb Se by sharing a picture of the play’s script on Instagram

The original soundtrack is composed by Kiani herself and written by her mother Khawar Kiani.

The play is written by award-winning playwright Bee Gul and directed by Kashif Nisar. The last time they worked together was in the drama Dar Si Jati Hai Sila. The show was a big hit.

