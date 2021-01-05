Tuesday, January 5, 2021  | 20 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

FIR against Arbaaz, Sohail Khan for violating Covid-19 SOPs

They lied about self-quarantine

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 5, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago
FIR against Arbaaz, Sohail Khan for violating Covid-19 SOPs

Photo: Instagram

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan for not following the COVID-19 guidelines in Mumbai, Indian media reported.


According to a complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer, the three returned to Mumbai from UAE on December 25 and were asked to remain quarantined at a hotel for seven days, but instead went home.


The officials said that before leaving the airport, the actors told the authorities that they would stay at Taj Lands End hotel. But it was found later that their bookings on December 6 were cancelled and they went home instead.


A day after the FIR was registered, the BMC placed Sohail, his son Nirvaan and brother Arbaaz under quarantine at the same hotel.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Arbaaz Khan COVID-19
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
arbaaz, sohail khan, covid
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Akshay Kumar has a quirky birthday wish for wife Twinkle
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal’s father passes away
In a first, Aamir Liaquat's ex-wife discusses their divorce
In a first, Aamir Liaquat’s ex-wife discusses their divorce
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
2020 disrupted my family life: Ajay Devgn
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
Ali Zafar and Aima Baig unveil their broken hearts
PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked
PTA wants Lady of Heaven trailer blocked
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
Kajol’s first Netflix original to premiere on January 15
2020 was the year of bedroom pop in Pakistan
2020 was the year of bedroom pop in Pakistan
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.