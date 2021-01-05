FIR against Arbaaz, Sohail Khan for violating Covid-19 SOPs

An FIR has been lodged against Bollywood actors Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and his son Nirvaan for not following the COVID-19 guidelines in Mumbai, Indian media reported.



According to a complaint by a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation officer, the three returned to Mumbai from UAE on December 25 and were asked to remain quarantined at a hotel for seven days, but instead went home.



The officials said that before leaving the airport, the actors told the authorities that they would stay at Taj Lands End hotel. But it was found later that their bookings on December 6 were cancelled and they went home instead.



A day after the FIR was registered, the BMC placed Sohail, his son Nirvaan and brother Arbaaz under quarantine at the same hotel.

