Ertugrul’s Ibn Arabi actor wants to work with Feroze Khan

Khan shares his quote on Instagram

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Ertugrul’s Ibn Arabi actor wants to work with Feroze Khan

Photo: Feroze Khan/Instagram

Pakistani actor Feroze Khan, who recently announced his return to showbiz, has been offered to work together by Turkish actor Osman Soykut, who plays the 12th century Muslim scholar and poet Ibn Arabi in period drama Diriliş: Ertuğrul.

The Ishqiya actor shared a quote of Arabi on Instagram: Loneliness is an essential friend on the road to bravery. A day later, Soykut shared the same photo and thanked Khan.

“Thank you Feroze Khan for sharing these golden words from the great master Ibn Arabi,” Soykut wrote.

Referring to Khan’s earlier announcement about quitting showbiz, Soykut advised him that there are many other ways to serve the “higher cause”.

“Please let me know if there is anything I can do for you, or if you would like to work on some projects together,” he said.

In response to this, Khan thanked Soykut and said he has continued acting to serve the “higher cause”.

“Let’s do something together,” he commented.

In March, 2020, Khan had announced his departure from showbiz. He had deleted his Instagram account too.

“My fans have been waiting for a statement from me,” the actor had said. “I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed, else, anything but this in sha Allah.”

However, Khan announced his return to the industry in December 2020. “My Sheikh has ordered me not to quit showbiz,” he said in an interview.

HKhan added that his mentor believed the industry was a medium to spread the message of “religion”, according to the actor.

