Court summons Ali Gul Pir in Ali Zafar defamation case

FIA seeks more time to complete investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: Jan 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA TV FILE

A Lahore sessions court has summoned rapper Ali Gul Pir in the Ali Zafar defamation case.

The Federal Investigation Agency last year registered the case on the complaint of Zafar. He had accused Meesha Shafi, Leena Ghani, Iffat Omer, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaman, Ali Gul Pir and Maham Javed of running a coordinated vilification campaign against him on social media.

During the hearing on Monday, Ghani, Omer, Ayub, Raza and Zaman appeared before the court. Shafi and Pir failed to show up.

Shafi’s counsel said that she was out of the country and requested the court to excuse her. FIA officials sought more time to complete the investigation.

The court instructed the officials to expedite their investigation. It issued summons for Pir and adjourned the hearing till Feb 9.

Earlier this week, Leena Ghani filed an application in the Sindh High Court. She claimed Rs500 million in compensation for mental trauma caused by a slander campaign against her.

Ghani shared details of her application in several Twitter posts.

