Court summons Ali Gul Pir in Ali Zafar defamation case

A Lahore sessions court has summoned rapper Ali Gul Pir in the Ali Zafar defamation case.

The Federal Investigation Agency last year registered the case on the complaint of Zafar. He had accused Meesha Shafi, Leena Ghani, Iffat Omer, Fariha Ayub, Faizan Raza, Haseemuz Zaman, Ali Gul Pir and Maham Javed of running a coordinated vilification campaign against him on social media.

During the hearing on Monday, Ghani, Omer, Ayub, Raza and Zaman appeared before the court. Shafi and Pir failed to show up.

Shafi’s counsel said that she was out of the country and requested the court to excuse her. FIA officials sought more time to complete the investigation.

The court instructed the officials to expedite their investigation. It issued summons for Pir and adjourned the hearing till Feb 9.

Earlier this week, Leena Ghani filed an application in the Sindh High Court. She claimed Rs500 million in compensation for mental trauma caused by a slander campaign against her.

Ghani shared details of her application in several Twitter posts.

I have moved the court to stop Mr. Zafar and his army of trolls from harassing me further.



Across the board female activists, journalists and lawyers are being targeted for being vocal and speaking up on women based issues, especially the MeToo movement. pic.twitter.com/33Tx45QnrP — Leena (@Leena_Ghani) January 13, 2021