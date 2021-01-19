Tuesday, January 19, 2021  | 4 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is doing five films this year

Will feature alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

SAMAA | - Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Jan 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is doing five films this year

File photo: AFP

Listen
Indian actor Deepika Padukone will be doing at least five films in 2021, she said Tuesday. The actor has already begun shooting for director Shakun Batra’s love story, according to a report. She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan. “This year I am going to be doing five films,” she was quoted as saying. “I think in some ways the pandemic panned out creatively because it was a time when people in the arts were writing and they were coming to me with stories I really connected with.” Padukone will soon start shooting for Mahabharata in which she will play Draupadi. There are two other films but their names were not revealed by the actor. She, however, confirmed that one of them will be a remake of Anne Hathaway’s The Intern.
