Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone is doing five films this year

Indian actor Deepika Padukone will be doing at least five films in 2021, she said Tuesday.

The actor has already begun shooting for director Shakun Batra’s love story, according to a report. She will also be seen with Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan.

“This year I am going to be doing five films,” she was quoted as saying. “I think in some ways the pandemic panned out creatively because it was a time when people in the arts were writing and they were coming to me with stories I really connected with.”

Padukone will soon start shooting for Mahabharata in which she will play Draupadi. There are two other films but their names were not revealed by the actor.

She, however, confirmed that one of them will be a remake of Anne Hathaway’s The Intern.