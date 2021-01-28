Thursday, January 28, 2021  | 13 Jamadilakhir, 1442
Baywatch star Pamela Anderson marries her bodyguard

She fell in love with him during the coronavirus lockdown

Canadian-American actress Pamela Anderson tied the knot with her bodyguard Dan Hayhurst after falling in love with him during the coronavirus lockdown, the Daily Mail has reported. The actress married Hayhurst at her home on Canada’s Vancouver Island. It is her fourth marriage, according to the report. “I’m exactly where I need to be – in the arms of a man who truly loves me,” the 53-year-old Baywatch actress told the Daily Mail. The couple, according to RASTA animal farms sanctuary, tied the knot on Christmas Eve. “Please help us in congratulating our wonderful friends Pamela Anderson and Dan Hayhurst on their wedding,” the sanctuary said in an Instagram post. “These two lovebirds recently tied the knot on Christmas Eve and we truly couldn't be happier for them.”
