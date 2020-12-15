Tuesday, December 15, 2020  | 28 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Zoheb Hassan thanks Meesha Shafi for paying tribute to Nazia

She recently sang a cover of Nazia Hassan's Boom Boom

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Zoheb Hassan thanks Meesha Shafi for paying tribute to Nazia

Collage: SAMAA Digital

Zoheb Hassan, a Pakistani music icon, is all praises for Meesha Shafi for singing a cover song of his sister Nazia Hassan.

Shafi had fans of vintage Pakistani music elated after she sang Boom Boom in a tribute to Nazia on the latest episode of the Velo Sound Nation.

The song was originally written and sung by Nazia for the 1982 Bollywood movie Star. It became an instant hit across South Asia.

Zoheb took to Facebook and thanked the Velo team for the tribute. Shafi was exhilarated to see Zoheb’s post.

She shared a photo of it on Instagram and wrote that his acknowledgement meant the most to him. “This means the absolute world to me and all of those who worked on this tribute,” she wrote.

Her friend Ayesha Omar was quick to congratulate Shafi as well. She commented that she feels emotional over Shafi’s success.

Meesha Shafi Zoheb Hassan
 
