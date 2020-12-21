Monday, December 21, 2020  | 5 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Randy Orton beats Bray Wyatt in Firefly Inferno match

Things got heated up in their rivalry

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Posted: Dec 21, 2020 | Last Updated: 40 mins ago
Photo Courtesy: World Wrestling Entertainment

Ten-time World Wrestling Entertainment Champion Randy Orton defeated Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Inferno match in the company’s pay-per-view Tables, Ladders and Chairs on Sunday.

The only way for competitors to win the match was to set their opponent on fire.

They tried everything, which included setting the floor outside the ring on fire, to win but it was “The Viper” who prevailed as he managed to push “The Fiend” into the flames.

Wyatt returned to the ring only to receive an RKO from the veteran superstar. The show came to an end as Orton poured gasoline over his body before setting him on fire.

The moment was one of the most talked about moments of the event.

In the other bouts on the night, Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in a TLC match whereas Drew McIntyre retained his WWE Championship against AJ Styles and The Miz in a Triple Threat TLC match.

The team of Big E, Daniel Bryan, Chad Gable, and Otis beat King Corbin, Sami Zayn, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura in an eight-man tag team match.

Sasha Banks successfully defended her WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship against Carmella whereas a new WWE Women’s Tag Team champion was crowned as the team of Asuka and returning Charlotte Flair prevailed over Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

