Friday, December 4, 2020  | 17 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: WWE legend Sting makes AEW debut

Superstar makes full-time commitment with sports-entertainment brand

Posted: Dec 4, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 4, 2020 | Last Updated: 56 mins ago
Watch: WWE legend Sting makes AEW debut

Photo Courtesy: AEW/Twitter

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and World Championship Wrestling (WCW) legend Sting made his All Elite Wrestling (AEW) debut at the company’s special episode Winter Is Coming on Wednesday.

The former WWE superstar made his debut on the show following a tag team match between Cody Rhodes and Darby Allin against Powerhouse Hobbs and Ricky Starks. After entering the ring, the celebrated superstar had stare downs with different superstars.

This was his first appearance on a TNT show since March 26, 2001 when the network aired the final episode of WCW Monday Nitro.

AEW confirmed that the veteran superstar has signed a multi-year contract and will be working full time with them.

The company’s General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Tony Khan said the segment was to celebrate their “biggest episode” of the show.

“When AEW launched, I was ecstatic to bring wrestling back to TNT after a very long absence,” Khan said. “Sting defeated the legendary Ric Flair in the final wrestling match to be shown on TNT for more than 18 years until the debut of Dynamite in 2019. Now, almost two decades later, it’s such a thrill to welcome Sting to AEW and bring him back home to TNT!”

It remains to be seen as to whether the superstar is a face or a heel. However, his merchandise is being sold like hot cakes.

RELATED STORIES

