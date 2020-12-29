Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Famed Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, known by his Instagram handle CZNBurak, met Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo at his restaurant in Dubai and fans can’t get enough of their photo.

The chef uploaded a video with the Portuguese footballer on Instagram. Ozdemir was giving his usual ear-to-ear smile as he gifted Ronaldo a naan with CR7 written on it

Ronaldo was in Dubai to attend the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards wherein he was declared player of the century.

He defeated Barcelona’s Lionel Messi and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah to be voted the best player of the 2000s by a 23-person jury, including coaches, former players and fans.