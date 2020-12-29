Tuesday, December 29, 2020  | 13 Jamadilawal, 1442
Samaa TV
HOME > Entertainment

Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Gifts the footballer a CR7 Naan

Posted: Dec 29, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 29, 2020 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
Watch: Turkish chef CZNBurak meets Cristiano Ronaldo in Dubai

Photo: CZNBurak/Instagram

Listen
Famed Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir, known by his Instagram handle CZNBurak, met Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo at his restaurant in Dubai and fans can't get enough of their photo. The chef uploaded a video with the Portuguese footballer on Instagram. Ozdemir was giving his usual ear-to-ear smile as he gifted Ronaldo a naan with CR7 written on it View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burak Özdemir (@cznburak) Ronaldo was in Dubai to attend the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards wherein he was declared player of the century. Related: Instagram famous Turkish chef CZNBurak to open restaurant in Pakistan He defeated Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah to be voted the best player of the 2000s by a 23-person jury, including coaches, former players and fans.
Burak Ozdemir Crisitiano Ronaldo

