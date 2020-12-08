Tuesday, December 8, 2020  | 21 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat

She doesn't want people to try this at home

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 8, 2020 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat

Photo: File

Siblings can make each other’s life extra spicy or extra nice. They can be our superheroes to villains of our story. Despite everything, we cannot think of living without them. 

Taking sibling rivalry to TikTok, Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shared an adorable video with her sister Afsheen Hayat.

In the video the two can be seen unleashing their sibling rivalry as the two pretended to fight to get a spot in front of the camera. 

“Siblings act – please don’t try this at home!” the caption read.

Even fans couldn’t help but have a good laugh over the sisters’ act. 

Earlier, Hayat took up the shake a leg challenge on the Oh Na Na Nah song with brother, Daish Hayat.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared their perfectly synchronised dance moves and said that off all the internet challenges,this was the one that she opted for.

“Don’t ask how long it took me to get @danish_hayat to rehearse these steps lol,” said Mehwish.

She remarked that in these difficult times having fun with siblings and challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. “Never lose the inner child in you,” concludes the actor.

FaceBook WhatsApp
mehwish hayat TikTok
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
Iqra Aziz 'can't stop loving' Yasir Hussain
Iqra Aziz ‘can’t stop loving’ Yasir Hussain
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
Indian action hero Rajinikanth enters politics
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.