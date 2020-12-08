Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat

Siblings can make each other’s life extra spicy or extra nice. They can be our superheroes to villains of our story. Despite everything, we cannot think of living without them.

Taking sibling rivalry to TikTok, Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat shared an adorable video with her sister Afsheen Hayat.

In the video the two can be seen unleashing their sibling rivalry as the two pretended to fight to get a spot in front of the camera.

“Siblings act – please don’t try this at home!” the caption read.

Even fans couldn’t help but have a good laugh over the sisters’ act.

Earlier, Hayat took up the shake a leg challenge on the Oh Na Na Nah song with brother, Daish Hayat.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actor shared their perfectly synchronised dance moves and said that off all the internet challenges,this was the one that she opted for.

“Don’t ask how long it took me to get @danish_hayat to rehearse these steps lol,” said Mehwish.

She remarked that in these difficult times having fun with siblings and challenging each other is one of the few pleasures left. “Never lose the inner child in you,” concludes the actor.