Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh test positive for coronavirus

Bollywood stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for the coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday.

The two actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city.

Kapoor has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance, however, Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta who has also contracted the virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. The actors have not released any official statements.

The shoot has been temporarily halted, as per a report from filmfare.com. The cast and crew had arrived in Chandigarh in the second week of November.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. The other lead of the film, Kiara Advani, has also tested negative.

In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes 🙏🏻😊 — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 4, 2020

In November, Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming start. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen.