Monday, December 7, 2020  | 20 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh test positive for coronavirus

Kapoor has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 18 mins ago
Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh test positive for coronavirus

Photo: Anil Kapoor/ Instagram

Bollywood stars Neetu Kapoor and Varun Dhawan have tested positive for the coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday.

The two actors, along with Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani, were shooting for their upcoming movie Jug Jugg Jeeyo in the city.

Kapoor has returned to Mumbai in an air ambulance, however, Dhawan and the film’s director Raj Mehta who has also contracted the virus, have decided to quarantine in Chandigarh. The actors have not released any official statements. 

Related: Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus

The shoot has been temporarily halted, as per a report from filmfare.com. The cast and crew had arrived in Chandigarh in the second week of November.

Earlier, Anil Kapoor took to Twitter and denied the rumours that he has also tested positive for coronavirus. The other lead of the film, Kiara Advani, has also tested negative.

In November, Kapoor had posted on Instagram that the cast is “COVID tested and safe” ahead of the filming start. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, backed by filmmaker Karan Johar, marks the return of Neetu Kapoor to the big screen.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Neetu Singh Varun Dhawan
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan's Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari's journey
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan’s Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari’s journey
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her
Mehwish Hayat tells people to stop matchmaking for her
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Divorce doesn’t always mean sadness, says Rubya Chaudhry
Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA
Sajal Aly wins International Icon award at DIAFA
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Aagha Ali celebrates 35th birthday with wife, family
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Momal Sheikh celebrates 10 years with husband Nader
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari's health
Bushra Ansari is praying for Behroz Sabzwari’s health
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
First episode of Pakistani web series Clickbait is out now
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.