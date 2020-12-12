Saturday, December 12, 2020  | 25 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

US TV star Ellen DeGeneres reveals she has COVID-19

She announced the news on social media

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 12, 2020 | Last Updated: 8 mins ago
US TV star Ellen DeGeneres reveals she has COVID-19

Photo: AFP

US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has tested positive for Covid-19, she said Thursday, joining the list of well-known names to have contracted the virus as it has spread around the world.

“I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, I’m feeling fine right now,” DeGeneres said on Instagram. “Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified.”

In September, DeGeneres opened the new season of her show with an apology that addressed highly publicized allegations of a toxic workplace culture under her watch.

DeGeneres, 62, made waves in 1997 after becoming one of the first television stars to publicly come out as gay, which she did while starring in the sitcom “Ellen.”

The United States is struggling to quell the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 15 million confirmed cases and 290,000 deaths.

Madonna, Tom Hanks, Idris Elba and Amitabh Bachchan are among those in the entertainment business to have reported they have had Covid-19.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Coronavirus Ellen DeGeneres
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Ellen De Generes, coronavirus, Ellen tests positive for coronavirus
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore
Ertugrul actor Engin Altan Duzyatan reaches Lahore
Imran Khan's pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Imran Khan’s pictures have Urwa Hocane reminiscing about Gilgit-Baltistan
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Hania Aamir breaks down after reading hateful comments
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Actor Zarnish Khan undergoes surgery
Bushra Ansari shares a glimpse into her youth
Bushra Ansari shares a glimpse into her youth
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Watch Mehwish Hayat unleashing sibling rivalry with sister Afsheen Hayat
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio's all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Fans go crazy for Coke Studio’s all-women Na Tutteya Ve
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan wrap shooting for film Neelofar
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Neelum Muneer tests positive for COVID-19
Atif Aslam set to release new music video this month
Atif Aslam set to release new music video this month
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.