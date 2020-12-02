Sunny Deol tests positive for coronavirus

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol has tested positive for the coronavirus, India’s Himachal Pradesh health secretary confirmed on Tuesday.

Later, the actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis. He also requested people who have come in contact with him to get themselves tested. He is quarantining at his Manali home.

“I got a coronavirus test done and the report has come out positive. I am in isolation and my health is fine. I request all those who came in contact with me in the last couple of days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Deol had undergone shoulder surgery in Mumbai and was recuperating at a farmhouse near Manali in Kullu district. He got tested in Manali before returning to Mumbai. The actor was asymptomatic and quarantining at his Manali home.

The news came a few hours after Deol and his family announced the sequel to his 2007 movie Apne.

Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021 pic.twitter.com/XqfLJue01K — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) November 30, 2020

The Deol family decided to bring three generations of actors on-screen with Dharmendra, Bobby Deol, Sunny and his son Karan Deol in Apne 2. The announcement was made on Tuesday through Sunny’s social media accounts.