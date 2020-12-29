Sonya Hussyn feels ‘super blessed’ because of her niece

Pakistani actor Sonya Hussyn is excited to become a khala. She remarked her niece is the reason for her to live in 2020.

Taking to her Instagram account, Hussyn shared pictures with her niece Minsa Sayed along with an adorable post.

Although the year 2020 has been very very tough but Thank you ALLAH for giving me another reason to live, to be kind, to be grateful,” said the Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor.

“Minsu, @minsa_sayed my gurya, my princess you are the best thing that has ever happened to me.” Hussyn added that she is ‘super blessed’ to have Minsa in her life.

In another post on Instagram, she thanked designer Asim Jofa for designing a dress for little Minsa.

“Thankyou jofs @asimjofa for the last minute arrangements. Here’s your cutest model ever,” reads the post.

In November, Hussyn’s sister Sana Hussyn was blessed with a cute little baby girl. The couple named their daughter Minsa Sayed. The kid already has an Instagram account.

Recently, Hussyn also flew from Pakistan to the USA to meet her niece.