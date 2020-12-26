Saturday, December 26, 2020  | 10 Jamadilawal, 1442
Entertainment

20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy’s mortality at bay

Singer reveals secret to his agelessness in Twitter banter

Posted: Dec 26, 2020
Posted: Dec 26, 2020 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy’s mortality at bay

Photo: @ShehzadRoy/Instagram

Evergreen Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy just might have revealed the secret to his everlasting youth.

Roy engaged in a Twitter banter with journalist Zarrar Khuhro on Friday. Fans gushed over 43-year-old Roy’s youthfulness, and Khuhro came up with an interesting theory for why he hasn’t changed in years.

He accused Roy of being a vampire and devouring 20 souls a day to maintain his immortality. Roy had a comeback, but Khuhro was determined to get his hands on Roy’s regimen.

Roy kicked off his singing career in 1995. He made it to mainstream music with the 2008 album Qismat Apney Haath Mein that had a socio-political theme.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient was also the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein through which highlighted problems like lack of education and poverty in the country.

Shehzad Roy
 
