20 souls a day keep Shehzad Roy’s mortality at bay

Evergreen Pakistani singer and social activist Shehzad Roy just might have revealed the secret to his everlasting youth.

Roy engaged in a Twitter banter with journalist Zarrar Khuhro on Friday. Fans gushed over 43-year-old Roy’s youthfulness, and Khuhro came up with an interesting theory for why he hasn’t changed in years.

Yes he’s wonderful, but are we just going to ignore the fact that he devours twenty innocent souls every day to maintain his immortality??? https://t.co/kUWy1S5soJ — Zarrar Khuhro (@ZarrarKhuhro) December 25, 2020

He accused Roy of being a vampire and devouring 20 souls a day to maintain his immortality. Roy had a comeback, but Khuhro was determined to get his hands on Roy’s regimen.

Sir aap aik musalman, hubb-ul-watan vampire par roz 20 hoorain, sorry maira matlab roohain gayab karnay ka ilzaam laga rahain hain. https://t.co/aXOkOTrwop — Shehzad Roy (@ShehzadRoy) December 25, 2020

Roy kicked off his singing career in 1995. He made it to mainstream music with the 2008 album Qismat Apney Haath Mein that had a socio-political theme.

The Tamgha-i-Imtiaz recipient was also the brains behind documentary series Chal Parha and Wasu aur Mein through which highlighted problems like lack of education and poverty in the country.