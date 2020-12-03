Thursday, December 3, 2020  | 16 Rabiulakhir, 1442
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO PROGRAMS MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

Sharmeen Obaid’s Home1947 wins big at South Asian Film Festival

The film is about India and Pakistan's partition

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 3, 2020 | Last Updated: 44 mins ago
Sharmeen Obaid’s Home1947 wins big at South Asian Film Festival

Photo: File

Home1947 , a critically acclaimed series by SOC Films, has won the Best Film [Short Documentary] Award at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020 (SAFFM).

Home1947 series is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during Partition.

Related: Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy among directors for Ms Marvel

The Home1947 Series was first premiered as part of the HOME1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK followed by exhibitions in Mumbai, Lahore and Karachi. 

The short films are now available on SOC Films’ official YouTube channel.

South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFM) aims to provide a platform for filmmakers worldwide whose films have a focus on South Asia and its diaspora. South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFMontréal) is presented by Kabir Centre for Arts & Culture, a not-for-profit organization promoting various art forms and activities such as music, dance, cinema, literature and poetry.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Home1947 SHARMEEN OBAID CHINOY
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari's engagement ceremony
Inside Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari’s engagement ceremony
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Sarmad Khoosat’s Zindagi Tamasha to be Pakistan’s entry to Oscars
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay
Ali Zafar, Urooj Fatima release Sindhi folk song Allay
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
In pictures: Rabab Hashim’s fairy-tale wedding
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan's Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari's journey
Bilal Saeed, Momina Mustehsan’s Uchiyaan Dewaraan continues Baari’s journey
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours
Attaullah Khan Esakhelvi clears death rumours
Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
Cher calls on PM Imran Khan in Islamabad
You won't recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look
You won’t recognise Abhishek Bachchan in his new look
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Loose Talk redux: Anwar Maqsood returns with acid commentary
Maryam Nafees contracts coronavirus, advises people to wear masks
Maryam Nafees contracts coronavirus, advises people to wear masks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2020 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.