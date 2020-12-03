Sharmeen Obaid’s Home1947 wins big at South Asian Film Festival

Home1947 , a critically acclaimed series by SOC Films, has won the Best Film [Short Documentary] Award at the South Asian Film Festival of Montréal 2020 (SAFFM).

Home1947 series is a deeply personal exploration of the lives and stories of the millions that were displaced in 1947 during Partition.

The Home1947 Series was first premiered as part of the HOME1947 Exhibition at the Manchester International Festival in the UK followed by exhibitions in Mumbai, Lahore and Karachi.

The short films are now available on SOC Films’ official YouTube channel.

South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFM) aims to provide a platform for filmmakers worldwide whose films have a focus on South Asia and its diaspora. South Asian Film Festival of Montréal (SAFFMontréal) is presented by Kabir Centre for Arts & Culture, a not-for-profit organization promoting various art forms and activities such as music, dance, cinema, literature and poetry.