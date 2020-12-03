Shaan Shahid believes Waar brought Pakistani cinema closer to Hollywood

Actor Shaan Shahid believes that his 2013 film Waar helped Pakistani cinema get closer to Hollywood.

In a recent tweet, Shahid shared Waar’s trailer and said he holds the Bilal Lashari directorial close to his heart.

“Waar always close to my heart as it brought Pakistani cinema close to Hollywood,” he said.

#Waar always close to my heart.. as it brought Pakistani cinema close to #Hollywood https://t.co/THbh7tt3GE — Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) December 2, 2020

A month ago, Shahid suggested the drama industry open a “divorce office” to deal with all the characters that get divorced in dramas.

Taking a jibe at Hum TV, Shahid wrote: “It should now open a talaq ka daftar [divorce office] after such promotion.”

This is not the first time the actor has been critical of Pakistani dramas and films.

In May, Shahid made a sarcastic remark about Turkish epic Ertugrul Gazi being aired on PTV on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s request.

In a tweet, the actor shared a photograph of a protective face mask and said he bought a Rs160 mask for Rs2,500. “…after watching our Turkish Islamic history and learning all the good words and deeds this is what we actually practice,” said the actor.