See Prime’s new film is a tale of lost lovers

Hajra Yamin, Fahad Sheikh star in lead roles

Posted: Dec 15, 2020
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 15, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo; ;Behind the scenes/See Prime

See Prime has released another short film Naam Kya Rakha on its YouTube channel.

Starring the popular Jalan duo Fahad Sheikh and Hajra Yamin, the movie is about two lovers who had to take separate paths because of differences in their social status.

The film turns nostalgic when the two characters meet at a hospital one day and get a chance to relive their bitter-sweet memories.

Naam Kya Rakha is a reminder to each one of us that it is okay to look back if it allows you to move forward – and we are glad that with See Prime we can tell such simple stories for our audiences,” Seemeen Naveed, the executive producer of the short film said.

The movie has been written by Shaha Jamshed and directed by Sohail Javed. It has been co-produced by Ali Hussain and Mahib Bukhari.

The short film has already crossed one million views on YouTube within days of its release.

See Prime is a digital entertainment platform that produces original content. It has released short films such as Chamak, Chambeli, Nanu aur Main, Bridge, Paying Guest, and Ab Buss.

