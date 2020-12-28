Monday, December 28, 2020  | 12 Jamadilawal, 1442
Sarah Khan request prayers for her late father

He passed away on Saturday

Photo: Abdul Samad Zia Weddings/ Instagram

Sarah Khan

Pakistani actor Sarah Khan, who lost her father a few days back, is still coming to terms with the loss. 

She took to Instagram and shared a touching picture of a painting called The First Moments in Heaven along with a caption remembering her late parents.

The painting showed a sweet moment of children being reunited with their parents.

Related: Actor Sarah Khan steps into the world of TikTok

“RABIR HUM HUMA KAMA RABAYANEE SAGHEERA (my lord, have mercy upon them (my parents) as they brought me up (when I was) small),” reads the caption.

She asked her followers to pray for her deceased parents.

“This painting is called the first moments in heaven. I can’t wait for the day when we reunite again InshAllah. Please remember my baba and mama in your prayers.”

The post was followed by prayers and condolences for Sarah and her sister Noor Zafar Khan.

Khan is currently starring in HUM TV’s drama Raqs-e-Bismal along with Imran Ashraf and Anoushey Abbasi.

In July, she tied the knot with singer Falak during the lockdown.

 
