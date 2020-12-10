Sarah Khan and Anoushey Abbasi to star in new show

Actors Sarah Khan, Imran Ashraf and Anoushey Abbasi will be seen in upcoming show Raqs-e-Bismal.

The show has been directed by Wajahat Rauf and produced by Momina Duraid, Shazia Wajahat and Mahesh Waswani. It will be aired on HUM TV this month.

The drama, written by Hashim Nadeem, follows a soulful story of a conservative and conformist family who adhere to strict family values.

“My character, Sakina, has so many layers, that it has become one of my career favourites so far,” said Abbasi while speaking about her character in a press statement. “Raqs-e-Bismil is just a fantastic project.”

The serial also stars Momin Saqib, Mehmood Aslam, Nida Mumtaz, Furqan Qureshi, Sajid Shah, Gul-e-Rana, Rashid Farooqi, Zara Sheikh, and Saleem Meraj.

Click here to watch the teaser of the show.