Sara Loren excited to perform at IPPA 2020 Istanbul

The awards will take place in February 2021

Posted: Dec 7, 2020
Posted: Dec 7, 2020 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Pakistani model turned actor Sara Loren is ready to set the International Pakistan Prestige Awards 2020 stage on fire again.

Loren has announced that she will be performing at the IPPA’s fourth edition, which will be held in Turkey’s Istanbul in February 2021.

“Super excited to perform again for my fans… this time at the IPPA awards in Istanbul which are now taking place in February of 2021 due to the second wave of COVID-19,” reads Loren’s post on Twitter.

The model added that she hopes for better and safer days ahead.

The IPPA is regarded as one of the country’s biggest showbiz awards, attracting nominations from entertainment TV channels and the film industry. Last year celebrities were given awards in 30 different categories ranging from fashion, film, TV, dance and music.

Celebrities such as Maya Ali, Ahmad Ali Butt, Zeba Bakhtiar, Kubra Khan, Yasir Hussain, Ayesha Omar, Azfar Rehman, Shahroz Sabzwari, Adnan Siddiqui, Zara Noor Abbas, Asad Siddiqui, Sarwat Gilani, Momal Sheikh, Hira and Mani, Javed Sheikh, Feroz Khan and Ali Zafar attended the IPPA 2019 in Norway. The awards took place on December 7.

