Sanam Jung and her daughter are coronavirus free

Actor Sanam Jung and her daughter are all smiles after defeating COVID-19 and coming out of a two-week quarantine.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the Alvida actor thanked her fans for their prayers. “This post is to let you all know that we’re healthy and doing well,” Jung wrote.

The mother-daughter duo tested positive for the virus on December 14.

Jung revealed her tests results in an Instagram story and asked people to take the pandemic seriously. She advised everyone to wear face masks and avoid going to public places.

The actor started her career as a VJ in 2008 on Play TV. She rose to fame for playing Sila Adeel alongside Imran Abbas in the 2013 drama, Dil-e-Muztar. She then went on to host morning shows.