Salman Khan sells new movie to Zee Studios for Rs23b

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has sold his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to Zee Studios for Rs2.3 billion, according to reports.

A source told Bollywood Hungama that Khan had been discussing the possibility of collaboration with Zee Studios since the start of the lockdown. The deal, however, was signed in December.

The film was supposed to be released in theatres by the Yash Raj Films. The deal, it appears, didn’t work out.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is the official remake of Korean film The Outlaws. It is expected to hit the theatres this Eid.

Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are also among the cast of the much-awaited movie.