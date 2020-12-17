Thursday, December 17, 2020  | 1 Jamadilawal, 1442
HOME > Entertainment

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards

The winners have been announced

SAMAA | - Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Dec 17, 2020 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards

Photo: Ranjha Ranjha Kardi


The LUX Style Awards has announced the list of winners of the 19th LUX Style Awards in Karachi today.

This is the first time in the history of the awards that the entire judging and awarding process has been conducted online, according to its press statement. “This was an intrinsic part of the LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers”

In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.

Here are all the winners:

Fashion               

Model of the Year – Male          

Hasnain Lehri

Model of the Year – Female      

Zara Abid (posthumous)

Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret 

Generation

Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret   

Sana Safinaz

Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture            

Sana Safinaz

Best Menswear Designer            

Ismail Farid

Best Fashion Photographer        

Shahbaz Shazi

Best Makeup and Hair Artist     

Saima Bargfrede

Best Emerging Talent- Fashion

Sachal Afzal for Male Model

Film      

Best Film            

Laal Kabootar

Best Director Film          

Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice            

Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice        

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Best Film Actor Critics  

Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar

Best Film Actress Critics              

Mahira Khan for Superstar

Music   

Best Song           

Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi

Singer of the Year          

Hadia Hashmi – Bol Hu

Best Emerging Talent

Big Foot Music – Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari

Best Playback Singer

Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love

Best Original Sound Track           

Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali Composed and Produced by Sami Khan

Television

Best TV Play

Mere Paas Tum Ho

Best Play Director

Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best Play Writer              

Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor – Critics  

Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb

Best TV Actress – Critics              

Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actor – Viewer’s Choice               

Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi

Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice            

Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar

Best Emerging Talent TV             

Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho

Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well. Anwar Maqsood, revered compere, writer and host par-excellence, will be conferred the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion was awarded to photographer Tapu Javeri.

