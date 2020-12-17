Ranjha Ranjha Kardi wins big at Lux Style Awards

The winners have been announced
The LUX Style Awards has announced the list of winners of the 19th LUX Style Awards in Karachi today.
This is the first time in the history of the awards that the entire judging and awarding process has been conducted online, according to its press statement. “This was an intrinsic part of the LSA’s efforts to ensure the safety of the nominees, juries, auditors and organizers”
In a first for LSA, the winners in the categories of Fashion, Film, Music and TV are also being announced ahead of the virtually recorded ceremony, which is to be shown online next week.
Here are all the winners:
Model of the Year – Male
Hasnain Lehri
Model of the Year – Female
Zara Abid (posthumous)
Achievement in Fashion Design – Pret
Generation
Achievement in Fashion Design – Luxury Pret
Sana Safinaz
Achievement in Fashion Design – Bridal Couture
Sana Safinaz
Best Menswear Designer
Ismail Farid
Best Fashion Photographer
Shahbaz Shazi
Best Makeup and Hair Artist
Saima Bargfrede
Best Emerging Talent- Fashion
Sachal Afzal for Male Model
Best Film
Laal Kabootar
Best Director Film
Kamal Khan for Laal Kabootar
Best Film Actor- Viewer’s Choice
Ahmed Ali Akbar for Laal Kabootar
Best Film Actress- Viewer’s Choice
Mahira Khan for Superstar
Best Film Actor Critics
Rashid Farooqui for Laal Kabootar
Best Film Actress Critics
Mahira Khan for Superstar
Best Song
Raavi by Sajjad Ali from Raavi
Singer of the Year
Hadia Hashmi – Bol Hu
Best Emerging Talent
Big Foot Music – Hamad Khan, Sohaib Lari
Best Playback Singer
Ali Tariq for Behka Na from Parey Hut Love
Best Original Sound Track
Ranjha Ranjha Kardi by JB Sisters/Rahma Ali Composed and Produced by Sami Khan
Best TV Play
Mere Paas Tum Ho
Best Play Director
Kashif Nisar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best Play Writer
Faiza Iftikhar for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actor – Critics
Zahid Ahmed for Ishq Zah e Naseeb
Best TV Actress – Critics
Iqra Aziz for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actor – Viewer’s Choice
Imran Ashraf for Ranjha Ranjha Kardi
Best TV Actress -Viewer’s Choice
Yumna Zaidi for Inkaar
Best Emerging Talent TV
Shees Gul for Meray Paas Tum Ho
Two Lifetime Achievement Awards were announced as well. Anwar Maqsood, revered compere, writer and host par-excellence, will be conferred the Unilever Chairman’s Lifetime Achievement Award, while the Lifetime Achievement Award in Fashion was awarded to photographer Tapu Javeri.