Prize-winning martial arts fighter becomes latest actor in Kurulus: Osman

The 35th episode of Kurulus: Osman features a new character, Ganja Bay, played by decorated Azerbaijani kickboxing and Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter Zabit Samedov. The historical TV series showcases the life of Osman I, founder of the Ottoman Empire and follows the hit series Ertugrul Ghazi.

This news was reported by AzerNews.

After Ertugrul’s death, Osman Ghazi takes the throne at 23 years old and struggles against Byzantium and the Mongols of the Ilkhanate (İlhanl). Through his efforts and conquests, the Turks secure independence from the Sultanate of Rum and create a sovereign state.

Zabit Samedov has won several titles, including most recently the 2016 WBC Muay Thai Heavyweight Championship and the 2015 GFC Fight Series 3 Heavyweight Tournament. Currently, Combat Press has ranked him the No. 7 Heavyweight fighter. Samedov has trained in Karate and Muay Thai since age 9. He was recruited by leading martial arts organization K-1 in 2006, after securing several titles in the past two years.

In October 2020, Samedov enlisted voluntarily in the Azerbaijani army during the Nagorno-Karabakh war.